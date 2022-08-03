Woodbury County is now seeing a 'high' level of COVID-19 transmission

SIOUX CITY — Transmission of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County has risen from medium to high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker.

The level was calculated on July 28 using data from July 21 to 27. When community transmission is high, the CDC recommends the wearing of masks indoors in public and on public transportation, getting tested if symptoms develop and staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

"COVID is likely not going away, but the severity has diminished significantly. The death rate from COVID is significantly less than it was early on in the course," Dr. Steven Joyce, a MercyOne Internal Medicine and Pediatrics physician, said Tuesday.

BA.5 is the most dominant strain of the virus circulating, according to Joyce. Even though positive tests have been ticking up, Joyce said he was seeing more patients infected with the virus two and three weeks ago. He said patients are reporting fatigue, sore throat, headache, fever, runny nose, congestion and cough.

"The strain is contagious, yet we're not seeing a lot of hospitalizations and serious illness from it," said Joyce, who said this is because 70% of the population has already had the virus and a vast majority of the population has been vaccinated against it to some degree. "It think both of those things are accounting for less severity of illness despite the higher numbers."

Data released by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Tuesday, showed a 31% increase in the number of positive COVID tests reported in the last seven days in the county. Positive tests jumped from 267 to 351. However, both Sioux City hospitals haven't reported seeing an influx of patients with COVID-19.

Leah McInerney, a senior marketing communications specialist for UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, said Monday that she not aware of any uptick in COVID hospitalizations. Michaela Feldmann, MercyOne regional communications lead, said, "While we are seeing cases rise in the community, hospitalizations at MercyOne related to COVID-19 remain low."

The latest COVID-19 surge, which began nationwide in June, is driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 subvariant, which now accounts for nearly 86% of cases, according to the CDC. BA.5 and its cousin BA.4 appear to spread more easily than previous Omicron lineages.

Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said the uptick in Woodbury County isn't tied to any specific event.

"Just about everywhere has seen rises in cases in the last couple months or so. We're just starting to get our rise now," he said. "It's just in the community. That's kind of been the story for the last 28 months."

If you're eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot, Brock said the guidance is that you should go get it, even though an omicron-specific vaccine is expected to be released in the fall.

"They haven't been as effective as we would like against omicron in general," Brock said of the original shots. "It does provide some protection, so I don't think it's a bad idea to get it. The reality is that you still could catch COVID even with that booster shot. It will hopefully give you a little bit of protection, but it's unlikely to radically change people's health at this point."

According to IDPH's website, as of July 25, 57.3% of Woodbury County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.