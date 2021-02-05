Woodbury County lags behind other large Iowa counties in COVID vaccinations

SIOUX CITY -- Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows that Woodbury County is behind the state's other large counties in getting COVID vaccines in residents' arms.
As of Friday, 7,052 doses of vaccine have been administered to Woodbury County residents. This figure represents doses only -- some residents have already received both doses, while others have received only one.
Woodbury County is ninth in the state in this measure, despite being the sixth-largest county in Iowa by population. In Story, Dallas and Dubuque counties, which each have populations smaller than Woodbury County, more vaccine doses have been administered -- 9,864 doses have been administered to Dubuque County residents, for example.
In Polk County, the most populous in the state, 45,058 doses have been administered to county residents. This is well over six times as many doses as Woodbury County, despite Polk County's population being less than five times as large.
It's not entirely clear what's behind the lag in Woodbury County's numbers, though a pair of large-scale public vaccine clinics, where roughly 3,000 doses are set to be administered, are scheduled for next week in Sioux City.
"I can tell you that our healthcare community felt it would be most effective to pool our local resources and distribute the vaccine via large public clinics. So we’ve been accumulating vaccine to accommodate the large clinic setting," Tyler Brock, deputy director of the Siouxland District Health Department, wrote in an email Friday.
Further large vaccine clinics are scheduled in Woodbury County in February and March, each with roughly 1,000 to 2,000 doses available at each clinic for eligible demographic groups.
"From this point forward, every dose that we anticipate receiving through the end of March is already spoken for via additional clinics that are planned and 2nd dose allocations," Brock wrote.
Some residents of other counties have apparently been coming to Woodbury County for vaccinations, as the number of doses provided in the county -- 10,369 -- outstrips the number of residents who've received a dose.
To date, roughly 13 percent of Woodbury County's population has had a known COVID-19 infection. If there is a silver lining to this, it would be that these individuals have some measure of immunity. The daily tally of new infections in the county has remained well below the highs of last fall -- 24 were reported Friday, following 23 on Thursday and 24 on Wednesday.
"Once a certain amount of people have gotten it, eventually you start running out of people to get it. And whether we're at herd immunity in Woodbury County -- I don't think we are, we haven't had that many people infected -- but certainly the number of people that are available to get infected is significantly decreased," Brock said during a conference call Thursday.
"We've been operating that you're immune for at least three months after COVID infection, we've been operating under that guidance for a number of months now. Supposedly, we keep hearing that this is imminent, that (the CDC is) going to change it to at least six months. Almost everybody believes that the immunity to COVID lasts for quite a while once you've had it, for most people. There's a few people that it might wane, there's been occasional people who've gotten it a second time, but it's not normal," he added.