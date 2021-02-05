Woodbury County lags behind other large Iowa counties in COVID vaccinations

"I can tell you that our healthcare community felt it would be most effective to pool our local resources and distribute the vaccine via large public clinics. So we’ve been accumulating vaccine to accommodate the large clinic setting," Tyler Brock, deputy director of the Siouxland District Health Department, wrote in an email Friday.

Further large vaccine clinics are scheduled in Woodbury County in February and March, each with roughly 1,000 to 2,000 doses available at each clinic for eligible demographic groups.

"From this point forward, every dose that we anticipate receiving through the end of March is already spoken for via additional clinics that are planned and 2nd dose allocations," Brock wrote.

Some residents of other counties have apparently been coming to Woodbury County for vaccinations, as the number of doses provided in the county -- 10,369 -- outstrips the number of residents who've received a dose.

To date, roughly 13 percent of Woodbury County's population has had a known COVID-19 infection. If there is a silver lining to this, it would be that these individuals have some measure of immunity. The daily tally of new infections in the county has remained well below the highs of last fall -- 24 were reported Friday, following 23 on Thursday and 24 on Wednesday.