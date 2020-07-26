Woodbury County leads Northwest Iowa in COVID-19 antibody tests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- More people have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies in Woodbury County than in all the other counties in Northwest Iowa combined.

A total of 108 people in the county have tested positive for antibodies for the novel coronavirus as of Sunday evening, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Woodbury County also leads the region in positive COVID-19 tests.

In Sioux County, which has the second-highest antibody tally in the region, 39 people reportedly have them. In Plymouth County, 19 people have them, followed by 13 in Dickinson County. In each of the other counties in the region, fewer than 10 have tested positive for antibodies.

In Buena Vista County, which has the second-highest tally of known COVID-19 infections in the region, only two have tested positive for antibodies.

Antibody tests work somewhat differently than tests for the novel coronavirus itself. Blood is drawn for an antibody test, to determine if antibodies (agents in the blood thought to protect against future infections) are present. A test for the virus, usually taken via a swab through the nose, determines whether the individual has the virus presently in their system.