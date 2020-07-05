Woodbury County logs 11 more COVID-19 infections Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- Another eleven people in Woodbury County had tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported.
These results come from 128 new tests logged on Saturday, for a positive rate of about 8.6 percent. This is roughly in line with the statewide positive rate of about 8.2 percent for the same day.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, 3,239 people in the county have tested positive for the virus, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Of these, 3,041 -- or a little more than 94 percent -- are considered recovered, according to Siouxland District Health data.
The Dakota County Health Department did not release any new COVID-19 data this weekend. As of Friday, a total of 1,789 people in the county had tested positive since April, though a large proportion of these have likely recovered by now. The Dakota County Health Department stopped releasing recovery data weeks ago.
The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which represents Dixon, Cedar, Thurston and Wayne counties, also did not release new coronavirus data this weekend.
Eleven other counties in Northwest Iowa -- Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, Sioux, O'Brien, Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Sac, Crawford and Plymouth counties -- reported new infections on Sunday. Sioux County had the most (other than Woodbury County), with nine new positive test results, while the others had three or fewer.
Most of the hard-hit counties in Northwest Iowa have made considerable progress in the number of people who've recovered from the virus. As of Sunday, 1,477 (or 86 percent) of Buena Vista County's 1,712 known infections are considered recovered. In Crawford County, 614 (or 90 percent) of the 678 people in the county who've tested positive are recovered.
The criteria for recovery from the virus, as established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, include not having had a fever for the past 72 hours (without the use of fever-alleviating medication), while other symptoms, like cough or shortness of breath, also improve. All this must happen no less than 10 days since symptoms first appeared.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, 31,475 Iowans had tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Sunday evening, but of these 24,829 (about 79 percent of the total) are now considered recovered, according to IDPH data. To date, 721 deaths in the state have been attributed to the virus.
In South Dakota, only 903 people in the state are thought to currently have the virus, compared to the 7,063 people who have tested positive since the virus arrived there -- for a recovery rate of about 87 percent. Ninety-seven deaths attributable to the virus have been recorded in the state, according to the state's Department of Health.
Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services has logged a total of 19,929 positive test results to date. Of these, 14,641, or about 73 percent, are now considered recovered. A total of 284 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state.
