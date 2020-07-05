Woodbury County logs 11 more COVID-19 infections Sunday

Most of the hard-hit counties in Northwest Iowa have made considerable progress in the number of people who've recovered from the virus. As of Sunday, 1,477 (or 86 percent) of Buena Vista County's 1,712 known infections are considered recovered. In Crawford County, 614 (or 90 percent) of the 678 people in the county who've tested positive are recovered.

The criteria for recovery from the virus, as established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, include not having had a fever for the past 72 hours (without the use of fever-alleviating medication), while other symptoms, like cough or shortness of breath, also improve. All this must happen no less than 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, 31,475 Iowans had tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Sunday evening, but of these 24,829 (about 79 percent of the total) are now considered recovered, according to IDPH data. To date, 721 deaths in the state have been attributed to the virus.