Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Randy Ray Merchant Jr., 41, Sioux City; Lisa Marie Logsdon, 34, Sioux City
Brooklyn Nichole Vanthuyne, 24, Minnesota; Derek Neal Horst, 25, Minnesota
Sean Michael Conlin, 51, Sergeant Bluff; Jessica Joy McHugh, 46, Sergeant Bluff
Ryan Alan Admire, 27, Sergeant Bluff; Tana Marie Boekelman, 26, Sergeant Bluff
Ericka Layne Swoyer, 26, Sioux City; Austin James Brinkerhoff, 26, Sioux City
Juana Anjelica Gutierrez, 22, Sioux City; Juan Martin Lulo Martinez, 22, Sioux City
Alexander Christian Conley, 26, Sioux City; Tara Beth Munter, 25, Sioux City
Rair Randy Nathan Van Aanholt, 28, Sioux City; Jessica Margaret Niday, 30, Sioux City
Courtney Paige Selby, 32, North Sioux City; Tanner Gene Rasmussen, 35, North Sioux City
Dorothy Cunanan Macaspac, 28, Sioux City; Michael De Peralta Carillo Jr., 27, San Diego
Jonathan Frederick Keselring, 38, Sioux City; Amber Lynn Dawdy, 38, Sioux City
Leaon Andrea Lokule Lemi, 33, Sioux City; Atil Marko Riak, 29, Sioux City
Taylor Rae Bowser, 28, Sioux City; Dustin Colby Bailey, 35, North Sioux City
Colby Aaron Roos, 22, Sioux City; Jenna Sue Peterson, 21, Sioux City
Hunter Newman Smith, 24, Broken Bow, Nebraska; Emily Ellen Sandal, 25, Sioux City
Allen Eugene Davis, 41, Sioux City; Synthia Antonette Edwards, 48, Sioux City
Adam Lamar Holgate, 39, Sioux City; Tanya Sue Widi, 40, Sioux City
Hanna Elizabeth Stratton, 21, Moville, Iowa; Nathaniel Lee Monahan, 21, Moville
Isabella Mercedes Reyes, 20, Sioux City; Michael Scott Searls, 34, Sioux City
Kak Kuoth Rik, 63, Sioux City; Angelina Nyiro Geir, 53, Sioux City
David Austin Kahl, 37, Sioux City; Rebecca Jean Marsh, 32, Charter Oak, Iowa
Amber Lee Ferch, 35, Sioux City; Stephen Douglas Munson, 61, Sioux City
Hannah Grace Sampers, 28, Sioux City; Austin Patrick Buske, 31, Sioux City
Johnathan David Eyer, 24, Sioux City; Alyson Ryan Heeney, 25, Sioux City
Viktoriia Shabarina, 29, Lawton, Iowa; Oleksander Uryvskyi, 26, Lawton
Steven Daniel Ritter, 27, Casper, Wyoming; Christine Anne Gallagher, 26, Sioux City
Cody Lee Christensen, 29, Iowa; Dorothie Anne Gang, 31, Sioux City
Amanda Lynne Thies, 28, Sioux City; Jake Conor Newsom, 26, Sioux City
Bailey Jeanne Jackson, 32, Arlington Heights, Illinois; Eva Patrick Venable, 32, Arlington Heights
John David Cope, 25, North Richland Hills, Texas; Brandy Ellen Trucke, 26, North Richland Hills
Paul Kaman Gikuuma, 50, Sioux City; Emma Makena Mirero, 43, Sioux City
Katherine Mary Ludwig, 26, Emerson, Nebraska; Samuel Reed Woollen, 28, Wilcox, Nebraska
Raquel Lepe, 42, Sioux City; Emilio Pina Garcia, 39, Sioux City
Kasey Nicole King, 27, Elk Point, South Dakota; Erik Matthew Raveling, 36, Elk Point
Cassandra Bryanna Brennan-Rowe, 24, Kingsley, Iowa; Levi Lee Lewison, 27, Kingsley
Caleb John Kervin, 25, South Dakota; Kiah Leann Gray, 23, South Dakota
Ashley Rae Drenkhahn, 25, Sioux City; Christain Michael Hollingshead, 25, Sioux City
Jordan Marie Custer, 28, Moville; Alexander Don Miller, 30, Moville
Samantha Don Knight, 24, Sioux City; Tanner James Haeberle, 24, Sioux City
Jasalyn Lee Ward, 26, Sioux City; Steven James Rozeboom, 27, Sioux City
Paul John Schuhmacher, 33, Sioux City; Haley Jean Brewer, 29, Sioux City
Christopher Thomas Witt, 29, Sioux City; Austin Tyler Ray, 37, Sioux City
Gabrielle Kay Todd, 25, Correctionville, Iowa; Benjamin Robert Elznic, 24, Iowa
Sixto Manuel Lemus, 30, Sioux City; Devany Norely Soto Munoz, 28, Sioux City
Cole Ashton Zimmerman, 23, Sioux City; Madison Leigh Ceradsky, 23, Sioux City
Tarah Ann Sopoci, 33, Sioux City; Travis Gabriel Slusher, 31, Iowa