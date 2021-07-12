Woodbury County marriage licenses

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Eduardo Garza Jr., 28, Waterloo, Iowa; Norma Lissette Castillo Nieto, 27, Sioux City
Pedro Diego Pedro, 25, Sioux City; Odilia Francisco Francisco, 23, Sioux City
Timothy Dee Zenor, 59, Lawton, Iowa; Cynthia Tighe Munn, 61, Lawton
Hunter Leroy Owensby, 32, Whiting, Iowa; Simone Lea Boetger, 30, Whiting
Colin Wayne Jorde, 22, Sioux Falls; Kaylee Nichole Henn, 22, Sioux Falls
Thomas Robert Albert, 29, Omaha; Rachel Michelle Thompson, 30, Sioux City
Rylee James Bush, 23, Sioux City; Paige Elizabeth Berger, 21, Sioux City
Noah Thomas DeRoos, 23, Richwood, Texas; Bayley Lynn Duster, 24, Parkersburg, Iowa
Jeffery Allan Blanner Jr., 24, Kansas City, Missouri; Mary Kathleen Skaggs, 24, Sioux City
Matthew David Antonovich, 38, Sioux City; Amanda Lea Nichols, 33, Sioux City
Jarett David Heyl, 22, Akron; Carli Rae Robinson, 23, Sioux City
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
