Woodbury County marriage licenses
Marriage Licenses

Woodbury County marriage licenses

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Eduardo Garza Jr., 28, Waterloo, Iowa; Norma Lissette Castillo Nieto, 27, Sioux City

Pedro Diego Pedro, 25, Sioux City; Odilia Francisco Francisco, 23, Sioux City

Timothy Dee Zenor, 59, Lawton, Iowa; Cynthia Tighe Munn, 61, Lawton

Hunter Leroy Owensby, 32, Whiting, Iowa; Simone Lea Boetger, 30, Whiting

Colin Wayne Jorde, 22, Sioux Falls; Kaylee Nichole Henn, 22, Sioux Falls

Thomas Robert Albert, 29, Omaha; Rachel Michelle Thompson, 30, Sioux City

Rylee James Bush, 23, Sioux City; Paige Elizabeth Berger, 21, Sioux City

Noah Thomas DeRoos, 23, Richwood, Texas; Bayley Lynn Duster, 24, Parkersburg, Iowa

Jeffery Allan Blanner Jr., 24, Kansas City, Missouri; Mary Kathleen Skaggs, 24, Sioux City

Matthew David Antonovich, 38, Sioux City; Amanda Lea Nichols, 33, Sioux City

Jarett David Heyl, 22, Akron; Carli Rae Robinson, 23, Sioux City

