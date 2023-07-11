Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Abdurahman Yusuf Aman, 29, Sioux City; Fami Jemal Ibrahim, 33, Sioux City
Erin Charlotte Daugherty, 27, Sioux City; Blake Daniel Nettleton, 28, Sioux City
Guadalupe Mejia, 23, Sioux City; Ivan Hernandez Torres, 24, Sioux City
Madison Kay Pike, 26, Hornick, Iowa; Gage Alexander Ronfeldt, 28, Hornick
Crystal Marie Gloden, 25, Hospers, Iowa; Andrew John Dreibelbis, 29, Des Moines
Abbie Jo Ostrihonsky, 32, Sioux City; Shane Christopher Susie, 36, Kingsley, Iowa
Madison Emma Goodwin, 22, Kingsley; Lucas John Nagel, 22, Little Rock, Iowa
Brittany Jo Meyer, 20, Correctionville, Iowa; Calvin Nicholas Deeds, 20, Correctionville
People are also reading…
Joseph Michael Bonham, 19, Correctionville; Halee Lou Reimers, 18, Correctionville
Nikki Rae Heinz, 51, Yankton, South Dakota; Kevin Leslie Iwan, 61, Yankton