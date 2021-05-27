Woodbury County mulls use of relief funding as low bid for new jail exceeds $58M

Shane Albrecht of Goldberg Group Architects outlined the latest cost estimates at Thursday's Authority meeting, and updated the board on the available funding.

To cover the shortfall, local leaders have proposed tapping into CARES Act funding from the federal government. The county is slated to receive around $18.8 million from the stimulus bill, which includes payments to state and local governments to help cover costs and budget shortfalls related to the pandemic.

Sioux City Council member Dan Moore, a member of the joint city-county Authority board, expressed concerns about what will happen if the federal government does not permit the county to use the funding for the new LEC.

Board of supervisors Chairman Rocky De Witt said the county is preparing multiple backup funding sources, such as selling the county’s 184-acre farm.

“I’m confident we can do it without the guarantee of the COVID relief fund,” De Witt said.

Albrecht and county finance director Dennis Butler both said they feel confident the county will be able to use the relief funding.

During Thursday's meeting, Albrecht played a video from the National Association of Counties that outlined how the funds can be used for capital improvements.