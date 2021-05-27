Woodbury County mulls use of relief funding as low bid for new jail exceeds $58M

SIOUX CITY -- The low bid for the main construction phase of the proposed Woodbury County jail came in at nearly $58.4 million, about $8 million higher than the bond issue county voters approved for the entire project.
The Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority received two bids for the building. Hausmann Construction of Omaha bid $58.39 million and W.A. Klinger Construction of Sioux City bid $59.3 million.
Hausmann submitted a bid of $1.48 million for alternate items, which include space for the County Attorney's office, shelf space, secure fences for judges and a concrete parking lot. Klinger's bid for the alternates was $1.16 million.
The Authority board currently plans to vote on the bid at its June 8 meeting.
In March 2020, voters approved a $50.3 million bond measure that calls for future property tax increases to pay for the new Law Enforcement Center.
Construction was originally set to begin earlier this year, but was delayed by the rising costs of building materials, triggered by a disruption in supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May, the Authority awarded a $14.8 million contract to a Indiana-based company for prefabricated jail cells. Pauly Jail Building Company was the lone bidder for the cells, which come with all fixtures and furnishings, including bunks and toilets. The price of the cells was originally estimated at around $13.6 million.
Shane Albrecht of Goldberg Group Architects outlined the latest cost estimates at Thursday's Authority meeting, and updated the board on the available funding.
To cover the shortfall, local leaders have proposed tapping into CARES Act funding from the federal government. The county is slated to receive around $18.8 million from the stimulus bill, which includes payments to state and local governments to help cover costs and budget shortfalls related to the pandemic.
Sioux City Council member Dan Moore, a member of the joint city-county Authority board, expressed concerns about what will happen if the federal government does not permit the county to use the funding for the new LEC.
Board of supervisors Chairman Rocky De Witt said the county is preparing multiple backup funding sources, such as selling the county’s 184-acre farm.
“I’m confident we can do it without the guarantee of the COVID relief fund,” De Witt said.
Albrecht and county finance director Dennis Butler both said they feel confident the county will be able to use the relief funding.
During Thursday's meeting, Albrecht played a video from the National Association of Counties that outlined how the funds can be used for capital improvements.
In the video, the speaker says if the improvements are tied to the pandemic and mitigating the spread, it is qualified.
“Can you just go build a new jail just because your jail is old or maybe you just want a new jail? No. You need to justify that the jail... needs improvements or upgrades or replacements because of the limitations during COVID-19,” according to the video.
In the runup to the March 3, 2020 election, which took place before the first reported case of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, local officials warned the 33-year-old jail was beset by overcrowding and a series of physical deficiencies.
Albrecht said there are aspects of the project that would qualify for use of the federal funds, such as the HVAC system.
Plans call for the 110,000-square-foot Law Enforcement Center to be built on the northeastern outskirts of Sioux City, near 28th Street. The new structure would house up to 450 inmates, up from 235 at the current jail.