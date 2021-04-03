Woodbury County nearly 20 percent vaccinated

SIOUX CITY -- Nearly one out of five Woodbury County residents is fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, and several thousand more have received a first shot, as the county prepares to open vaccinations for all adults.
As of Saturday, 20,106 Woodbury County residents -- 19.5 percent of the population -- have received both doses of a two-dose vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Another 8,340 people, almost 8.1 percent of residents, have received the first of a two-dose vaccine and are awaiting a second shot.
Vaccination numbers in the county have more than doubled during the last three weeks.
Woodbury County seems to be closing the gap between county vaccination figures and statewide numbers -- roughly 20.7 percent of all Iowans are now fully vaccinated, a proportion only slightly higher than Woodbury County's.
On Tuesday and Thursday of this week, the Siouxland District Health Department will host its first vaccine clinics that are open to anyone age 16 and older. Roughly 4,200 doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine are available for these clinics, at the Siouxland Expo Center. Appointments remain available.
Vaccine progress continues in neighboring counties, according to a review of IDPH, South Dakota Department of Health and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services data:
-- Almost 26.3 percent of Plymouth County residents are fully vaccinated;
-- About 17.6 percent of Monona County residents;
-- Almost 18 percent of Sioux County residents;
-- About 15.6 percent of Lyon County residents;
-- Almost 22.4 percent of O'Brien County residents;
-- Almost 23.8 percent of Cherokee County residents;
-- About 20.1 percent of Ida County residents;
-- About 21.8 percent of Crawford County residents;
-- About 23.2 percent of Dickinson County residents;
-- Almost 19.8 percent of Clay County (Iowa) residents;
-- About 26.7 percent of Buena Vista County residents;
-- Almost 25 percent of Sac County residents;
-- About 9.8 percent of Union County, South Dakota residents;
-- About 18.6 percent of Clay County, South Dakota residents;
-- About 23.5 percent of Yankton County, South Dakota residents;
-- Almost 15.9 percent of Dakota County, Nebraska residents;