Woodbury County nearly 20 percent vaccinated

SIOUX CITY -- Nearly one out of five Woodbury County residents is fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, and several thousand more have received a first shot, as the county prepares to open vaccinations for all adults.

As of Saturday, 20,106 Woodbury County residents -- 19.5 percent of the population -- have received both doses of a two-dose vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Another 8,340 people, almost 8.1 percent of residents, have received the first of a two-dose vaccine and are awaiting a second shot.

Vaccination numbers in the county have more than doubled during the last three weeks.

Woodbury County seems to be closing the gap between county vaccination figures and statewide numbers -- roughly 20.7 percent of all Iowans are now fully vaccinated, a proportion only slightly higher than Woodbury County's.

On Tuesday and Thursday of this week, the Siouxland District Health Department will host its first vaccine clinics that are open to anyone age 16 and older. Roughly 4,200 doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine are available for these clinics, at the Siouxland Expo Center. Appointments remain available.