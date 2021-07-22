Woodbury County officials seeking input on rural development

SIOUX CITY – Woodbury County officials are seeking input from the community about the rural roads, housing, land use and more for future development planning.
The Woodbury County 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which will help guide development for the next 20 years is being reviewed and updated, according to David Gleiser, county director of rural economic development.
County residents have the opportunity to provide their feedback via an online survey available at: https://tinyurl.com/Woodbury-County-2040, which will remain open until midnight, Aug. 31. Residents will also be able to attend four town hall-style public meetings throughout the county to provide input.
The comprehensive plan serves as the basis for economic development, residential growth and general infrastructure improvements.
It will build upon the vision, objectives, goals and policies identified in the County’s 2005 Comprehensive Plan. Key elements of the comprehensive plan include;
- Land use;
- Transportation;
- Parks and recreation;
- Economic development;
- Public safety;
- Facilities and operations; and
- Disaster response, recovery and resiliency.
The cost of updating the plan will be offset with federal dollars as the County’s Community & Economic Department received a $50,000 CARES Act Grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration in 2020. SIMPCO was hired by the County to lead the plan update which is projected to be finalized in the spring of 2022.
The locations of the comprehensive plan town hall meetings have yet to be determined and will be publicized at a later date.
Caitlin Yamada