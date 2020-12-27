Woodbury County on Sunday sees lowest one-day infections tally since early October

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County on Sunday saw its lowest one-day tally of new coronavirus infections recorded in more than 2 1/2 months.

Only 17 infections were recorded Sunday, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. The last time so few infections were reported in a day was Oct. 6, when 12 infections were tallied.

The county's daily tally of infections has eased considerably in December compared to the large numbers seen during much of November. Triple-digit tallies of new infections were reported only three days this month, while there were fewer than 50 new infections reported on nine days.

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Sioux City has stayed mostly steady during the past week. As of Sunday, 35 people were hospitalized in the city because of COVID-19, while another 22 people in the hospital had the virus, but were hospitalized primarily because of another health issue, according to Siouxland District Health.