Woodbury County paramedics approaching milestone serving rural communities

Jerry Kelley was first hired as the county formed a new team of experienced paramedics to serve rural residents, outside the metro of 100,000 people in Sioux City. A few months later, two other full-time workers and a part-time employee were added, and the current full-timers are Myles McCrea, of Correctionville, Iowa, has been a field paramedic since 2014, and Ronald Freemont, of Whiting, Iowa, who has been a paramedic since 2010.

Kelley said he's enjoyed serving the rural residents. Brown praised how well other officials, including sheriff's deputies, Iowa State Patrol and many county fire and ambulance volunteer departments, work together.

"We are not trying to replace volunteer systems, we are just trying to help them," he said. "It is amazing to see us work as a team."

Brown said the paramedics respond to about 1,300 incidents per year, or roughly four calls per day. It is rare but sometimes no calls come in over a 24-hour period, while sometimes it can be up to 15 a day.

"Yesterday, they ran their wheels off, one call after another," Brown said.

In 350 calls over the last year, the situations dictated that the county paramedics provide advanced medical care.