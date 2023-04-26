SIOUX CITY — On Monday, May 1, cabins, campgrounds, restrooms and shelters within Woodbury County parks will officially be open for public use for the season.

Parks opening up that day include Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park and Snyder Bend Park near Salix, Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland, and Little Sioux Park near Correctionville, according to the Woodbury County Conservation Board. Cabin facilities are available to rent at Little Sioux, Snyder Bend and Southwood.

Later in the month, on Saturday, May 27, the swimming beaches at Brown's Lake and Little Sioux will open to the public (if water levels allow).

"An announcement will be made at a later date," the Conservation Board said.

To ring in the season, the Woodbury County Conservation Department is holding a "Camping Kickoff Weekend" event from May 5-7 at Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park, Little Sioux, Snyder Bend and Southwood.

"On a first-come, first-served basis, campers will register and pay fees for each night of camping and will receive promotional items, including a coupon for one night of free camping later during the 2023 season at any of the county’s four campgrounds," said the Conservation Board.