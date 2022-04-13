 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woodbury County parks to open April 29

  • 0
Brown's Lake improvements

Dan Heissel, director of the Woodbury County Conservation Board, picks up some trash at a handicapped-accessible fishing pier at Woodbury County's Brown's Lake near Salix, Iowa, in April 2019. Woodbury County's campgrounds will open on April 29.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County park campgrounds, cabins, restrooms and shelters will open for public use on April 29.

Opening that day are Snyder Bend Park near Salix, Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland and Little Sioux Park near Correctionville. Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park near Salix will remain closed until approximately June 1 because of road construction and other maintenance inside the park.

Cabins and enclosed shelters may be reserved online at www.woodburyparks.org.

A "Camping Kickoff Weekend" will be May 6-8 at Snyder Bend, Little Sioux and Southwood. On a first-come, first-served basis, campers will register and pay fees for camping and receive promotional items, including free camping nights.

The Little Sioux Park swimming beach will open May 28.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq: Horse riding regains popularity after years of conflict

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News