Woodbury County parks to open April 29

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County park campgrounds, cabins, restrooms and shelters will open for public use on April 29.

Opening that day are Snyder Bend Park near Salix, Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland and Little Sioux Park near Correctionville. Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park near Salix will remain closed until approximately June 1 because of road construction and other maintenance inside the park.

Cabins and enclosed shelters may be reserved online at www.woodburyparks.org.

A "Camping Kickoff Weekend" will be May 6-8 at Snyder Bend, Little Sioux and Southwood. On a first-come, first-served basis, campers will register and pay fees for camping and receive promotional items, including free camping nights.

The Little Sioux Park swimming beach will open May 28.

