Woodbury County parks to open April 30
Chris Sorensen, of Sioux City, walks outside his camper at Snyder Bend Park in rural Salix, Iowa, in May. Woodbury County will open Snyder Bend and its other parks on April 30.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County's parks will reopen to the public on April 30.

Parks include Snyder Bend Park and Brown’s Lake -- Bigelow Park near Salix, Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland and Little Sioux Park near Correctionville. Campgrounds, cabins, restrooms and shelters all will be available for public use.

The swimming beach at Little Sioux Park will open May 29. The beach is not staffed by lifeguards.

Camping rates for the 2021 season are $25 for electrical sites with water, $23 for basic electrical sites and $17 for primitive sites. All campsites are first-come, first-served and cannot be reserved in advance.

The Woodbury County Conservation Department will hold a Camping Kickoff Weekend event April 30-May 2 at Southwood Conservation Area, Little Sioux Park, Snyder Bend Park and Brown’s Lake -- Bigelow Park. Campers who register and pay fees for each night of camping will receive promotional items, including a coupon for one night of free camping to be used later during the 2021 season at any of the county’s four campgrounds.

To rent cabins and shelters at Snyder Bend Park, Little Sioux Park and Southwood Conservation Area, go to woodburyparks.org to make a reservation.

For more information regarding county parks, contact the conservation board office at (712) 258-0838 or online at woodburyparks.org.  

