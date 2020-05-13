Woodbury County passes 2,000 COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- On the day shoppers were allowed to return to Southern Hills Mall, Woodbury County passed 2,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Two more deaths also were reported Wednesday, raising the county's death toll from COVID-19 to 15.

Siouxland District Health Department said the two latest deaths were a man age 41-60 and a second man over age 81. Woodbury County has had seven reported deaths from the virus in the past three days, four of them on Tuesday.

The health department reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, increasing Woodbury County's total to 2,038. Of those, 674 have recovered.

The number of reported cases in Dakota County slowed for a second straight day, with just two new positives reported after one new case was reported Tuesday. Dakota County has had 1,455 cases of COVID-19. The number of those who have recovered is not available from the Dakota County Health Department. Seven people in Dakota County have died from the virus.

In their daily joint statement, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s said 77 COVID-19 patients currently are hospitalized in the two Sioux City hospitals.