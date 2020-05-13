Woodbury County passes 2,000 COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY -- On the day shoppers were allowed to return to Southern Hills Mall, Woodbury County passed 2,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
Two more deaths also were reported Wednesday, raising the county's death toll from COVID-19 to 15.
Siouxland District Health Department said the two latest deaths were a man age 41-60 and a second man over age 81. Woodbury County has had seven reported deaths from the virus in the past three days, four of them on Tuesday.
The health department reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, increasing Woodbury County's total to 2,038. Of those, 674 have recovered.
The number of reported cases in Dakota County slowed for a second straight day, with just two new positives reported after one new case was reported Tuesday. Dakota County has had 1,455 cases of COVID-19. The number of those who have recovered is not available from the Dakota County Health Department. Seven people in Dakota County have died from the virus.
In their daily joint statement, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s said 77 COVID-19 patients currently are hospitalized in the two Sioux City hospitals.
According to Iowa Department of Public Health statistics, 36 people in Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes Woodbury County and much of Northwest Iowa, are hospitalized in intensive care beds and 109 ICU beds remain available.
There were 27 patients on ventilators in RMCC3 and 71 ventilators available.
Iowa saw another double-digit increase in deaths Wednesday, reporting 17 new deaths to raise the state's total to 306. A total of 13,289 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the state.
Nebraska has had 9,075 total cases and 107 deaths. South Dakota reports 3,732 cases and 39 deaths.
