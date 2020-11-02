Woodbury County polling sites

1 & 6 -- Perry Creek Elementary, 3501 Country Club Blvd., Sioux City
2 & 4 -- Loess Hills Elementary, 1717 Casselman St., Sioux City
3 -- West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th St., Sioux City
5 -- Riverside Elementary, 2220 Nash St., Sioux City
7, 8 & 11 -- Liberty Elementary, 1623 Rebecca St., Sioux City
9, 14 & 20 -- Irving Elementary, 901 Floyd Blvd., Sioux City
10 -- Clark Early Childhood Center, 4315 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City
12 & 17 -- Bryant Elementary, 3040 Jones St., Sioux City
13 & 15 -- Unity Elementary, 1901 Unity Ave., Sioux City
16 & 19 -- North Middle School, 2101 Outer Drive North, Sioux City
18 -- Leeds Elementary, 3919 Jefferson St., Sioux City
21 & 23 -- Spalding Elementary, 4101 Stone Ave., Sioux City
22 -- Morningside Library, 4005 Morningside Ave., Sioux City
24 & 25 -- Morningside Elementary, 3601 Bushnell Ave., Sioux City
26 & 27 -- East Middle School, 5401 Lorraine Ave., Sioux City
Support Local Journalism
28 -- East High School, 3200 S. Cypress St., Sioux City
29 & 30 -- Sergeant Bluff Community Center, 903 Topaz Drive, Sergeant Bluff
31 -- Salix City Hall, 319 Tipton St., Salix
32 -- Bronson City Hall/Community Building, 100 E. First St., Bronson
33 -- Pierson City Hall, 201 Main St., Pierson
34 -- Correctionville Community Building, 312 Driftwood, Correctionville
35 -- Moville Community Center, 815 Main St., Moville
36 -- Lawton Friendship Center, 300 Cedar St., Lawton
37 -- Woodbury County Public Safety Center, 121 Deer Run Trail, Climbing Hill
38 -- Sloan Community Hall, 423 Evans St., Sloan
39 -- Hornick Fire Station, 400 Main St., Hornick
40 -- Anthon Community Center, 110 N. Fifth Ave., Anthon
41 -- Danbury Emergency Services Building, 201 Main St., Danbury
42 -- Smithland Fire Station, 107 S. Hickory St., Smithland
43 -- Oto City Hall, 27 Washington St., Oto
44 -- Cushing Fire Station, 201 Main St., Cushing
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.