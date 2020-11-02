 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woodbury County polling sites
View Comments
top story

Woodbury County polling sites

{{featured_button_text}}

1 & 6 -- Perry Creek Elementary, 3501 Country Club Blvd., Sioux City

2 & 4 -- Loess Hills Elementary, 1717 Casselman St., Sioux City

3 -- West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th St., Sioux City

5 -- Riverside Elementary, 2220 Nash St., Sioux City

7, 8 & 11 -- Liberty Elementary, 1623 Rebecca St., Sioux City

9, 14 & 20 -- Irving Elementary, 901 Floyd Blvd., Sioux City

10 -- Clark Early Childhood Center, 4315 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City

12 & 17 -- Bryant Elementary, 3040 Jones St., Sioux City

13 & 15 -- Unity Elementary, 1901 Unity Ave., Sioux City

16 & 19 -- North Middle School, 2101 Outer Drive North, Sioux City

18 -- Leeds Elementary, 3919 Jefferson St., Sioux City

21 & 23 -- Spalding Elementary, 4101 Stone Ave., Sioux City

22 -- Morningside Library, 4005 Morningside Ave., Sioux City

24 & 25 -- Morningside Elementary, 3601 Bushnell Ave., Sioux City

26 & 27 -- East Middle School, 5401 Lorraine Ave., Sioux City

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

28 -- East High School, 3200 S. Cypress St., Sioux City

29 & 30 -- Sergeant Bluff Community Center, 903 Topaz Drive, Sergeant Bluff

31 -- Salix City Hall, 319 Tipton St., Salix

32 -- Bronson City Hall/Community Building, 100 E. First St., Bronson

33 -- Pierson City Hall, 201 Main St., Pierson

34 -- Correctionville Community Building, 312 Driftwood, Correctionville

35 -- Moville Community Center, 815 Main St., Moville

36 -- Lawton Friendship Center, 300 Cedar St., Lawton

37 -- Woodbury County Public Safety Center, 121 Deer Run Trail, Climbing Hill

38 -- Sloan Community Hall, 423 Evans St., Sloan

39 -- Hornick Fire Station, 400 Main St., Hornick

40 -- Anthon Community Center, 110 N. Fifth Ave., Anthon

41 -- Danbury Emergency Services Building, 201 Main St., Danbury

42 -- Smithland Fire Station, 107 S. Hickory St., Smithland

43 -- Oto City Hall, 27 Washington St., Oto

44 -- Cushing Fire Station, 201 Main St., Cushing

Vote
View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Tune in Tuesday evening for election coverage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News