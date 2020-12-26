Woodbury County reaches 12,000 COVID cases, but virus numbers show improvement

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County's cumulative tally of COVID-19 infections this week hit the 12,000 mark, but current indicators show the outbreak is losing steam.
In its weekly COVID-19 status update, the Siouxland District Health Department this week wrote that the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive and the number of new infections has been on the decline in Woodbury County for two consecutive weeks.
For the week ended Dec. 20, the county's positivity rate was 9.4 percent, the first time since August that the positive percentage was below 10 percent. The positivity rate was around 10.6 percent the week ended Dec. 13, with both figures well below the mid-November peak of around 18.4 percent.
Meanwhile, the number of new infections was down to 303 for the week ended Dec. 20, down from 416 the week ended Dec. 13 and 561 the week ended Dec. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are also on the decline. In the week prior to Dec. 18, only 22 Woodbury County residents were admitted to Sioux City hospitals for the virus, down from 33 a week before and 39 the week before that.
"We are moving in the right direction!" Siouxland District Health wrote in its report.
The cumulative number of infections in Woodbury County reached 12,052 this week, and the county's virus death toll is up to 163.
Other Northwest Iowa counties recorded additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 this week. Plymouth County's death toll is now 51; Cherokee County is at 20; Ida County is at 22; Lyon County is at 24; and Crawford County is at 21, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Yankton County, South Dakota, recorded its 24th death, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.
Long-term care outbreaks
The number of COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Iowa has declined somewhat, but remains elevated -- 125 facilities were experiencing outbreaks as of Saturday. Of Iowa's 3,744 deaths attributed to the virus, 1,137 were associated with outbreaks at these facilities.
Two dozen of those facilities are in Northwest Iowa, according to IDPH data:
-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 55 have tested positive. Of these, 27 are considered recovered.
-- At Pioneer Valley Living and Rehab in Sergeant Bluff, 16 have tested positive. Of these, two are considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Le Mars, 26 have tested positive. Of these, six are considered recovered.
-- At the Elmwood Care Center in Onawa, 40 have tested positive. Of these, 24 are considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, 18 have tested positive. Of these, five are considered recovered.
-- At Royale Meadows in Sioux Center, 36 have tested positive. Of these, four are considered recovered.
-- At the Pleasant Acres Care Center in Hull, 18 have tested positive. Of these, 16 are considered recovered.
-- At the Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden, 35 have tested positive. Of those, 32 are considered recovered.
-- At the Hegg Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley, 33 have tested positive. Of these, 26 are considered recovered.
-- At the Heartland Care Center in Marcus, 12 have tested positive. Of these, seven are considered recovered.
-- At Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee, 32 have tested positive. Of these, 22 are considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Cherokee, 50 have tested positive. Of these, three are considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein, 55 have tested positive. Of these, 37 are considered recovered.
-- At Willow Dale Wellness Village in Battle Creek, 65 have tested positive. Of these, 34 are considered recovered.
-- At Twilight Acres in Wall Lake, 34 have tested positive. Of these, 30 are considered recovered.
-- At the Black Hawk Life Care Center in Lake View, 31 have tested positive. Of these, 28 are considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 58 have tested positive. Of these, 47 are considered recovered.
-- At the Country View Manor in Sibley, 34 have tested positive. Of these, 26 are considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Spirit Lake, 28 have tested positive. Of these, one is considered recovered.
-- At the Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake, 22 have tested positive. Of these, 15 are considered recovered.
-- At the Pleasant View Home in Albert City, 22 have tested positive. Of these, 11 are considered recovered.
-- At Manilla Manor in Manilla, 27 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, 60 have tested positive. Of these, 42 are considered recovered.