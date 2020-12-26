Woodbury County reaches 12,000 COVID cases, but virus numbers show improvement

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County's cumulative tally of COVID-19 infections this week hit the 12,000 mark, but current indicators show the outbreak is losing steam.

In its weekly COVID-19 status update, the Siouxland District Health Department this week wrote that the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive and the number of new infections has been on the decline in Woodbury County for two consecutive weeks.

For the week ended Dec. 20, the county's positivity rate was 9.4 percent, the first time since August that the positive percentage was below 10 percent. The positivity rate was around 10.6 percent the week ended Dec. 13, with both figures well below the mid-November peak of around 18.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of new infections was down to 303 for the week ended Dec. 20, down from 416 the week ended Dec. 13 and 561 the week ended Dec. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also on the decline. In the week prior to Dec. 18, only 22 Woodbury County residents were admitted to Sioux City hospitals for the virus, down from 33 a week before and 39 the week before that.