Woodbury County records 10 new coronavirus infections; two in Dakota County

SIOUX CITY -- Another 10 people in Woodbury County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, while neighboring Dakota County saw an additional two.

Neither county's health department reported any new deaths on Saturday, and it's been weeks since either county has seen a dramatic spike in COVID-19 infections.

To date, a total of 3,054 people in Woodbury County have tested positive for the virus, according to statewide data; of these, 2,578 considered recovered, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.

In Dakota County, some 1,753 people have tested positive; the number of recoveries was not reported Saturday, though previously released data indicated that the vast majority of these had already recovered a week ago.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Sioux City has been declining for some time -- as of Friday only 32 people were hospitalized with the virus, according to a joint statement by MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's. This is less than half of the number of virus patients in the hospital just a week and a half ago.

Hospitalization data for Sioux City is not released during the weekend.