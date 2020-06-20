Woodbury County records 10 new coronavirus infections; two in Dakota County

SIOUX CITY -- Another 10 people in Woodbury County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, while neighboring Dakota County saw an additional two.
Neither county's health department reported any new deaths on Saturday, and it's been weeks since either county has seen a dramatic spike in COVID-19 infections.
To date, a total of 3,054 people in Woodbury County have tested positive for the virus, according to statewide data; of these, 2,578 considered recovered, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.
In Dakota County, some 1,753 people have tested positive; the number of recoveries was not reported Saturday, though previously released data indicated that the vast majority of these had already recovered a week ago.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Sioux City has been declining for some time -- as of Friday only 32 people were hospitalized with the virus, according to a joint statement by MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's. This is less than half of the number of virus patients in the hospital just a week and a half ago.
Hospitalization data for Sioux City is not released during the weekend.
Across Northwest Iowa, the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients has also declined in recent weeks despite a recent surge in infections in Buena Vista County. As of Saturday, 16 patients in the region were in the ICU, with eight on ventilators, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC). Roughly two weeks ago, the region had twice as many patients in the ICU and nearly three times as many on ventilators.
Since the beginning of the outbreak in March, some 25,496 Iowans have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 15,988 are considered recovered, while 681 have died, according to data from Iowa's Department of Public Health. The vast majority -- 87 percent -- of the deceased in Iowa were age 61 or older.
In South Dakota, where Minnehaha County (the Sioux Falls area) was hit hardest by the virus, some 6,225 individuals have tested positive, but of these only 809 are considered ongoing infections. Eighty-one deaths in the state have been attributed to the virus, according to the state's Department of Health.
Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services has recorded a total of 17,707 positive test results to date. Of these, 11,656 have recovered, while 244 have died.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.