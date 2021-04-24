 Skip to main content
Woodbury County records 3 more COVID deaths
Woodbury County records 3 more COVID deaths

Photo 1

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (orange/red), isolated from a patient sample. The image was captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility.

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County has recorded an additional three deaths attributed to COVID-19 since Friday. 

As of Saturday, the county's cumulative virus death toll stands at 224, by far the highest in the region, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. 

Ida County to the east has also recorded a death, bringing the toll there to 34. 

Virus hospitalizations in Sioux City remain stable and fairly low. As of Saturday, nine people were hospitalized in Sioux City because of the virus, and another six people in the hospitals have the virus but are hospitalized primarily because of another health issue. 

Woodbury County's 14-day average positivity rate has been on the decline this week. As of Monday, an average of 6.1 percent of virus tests in the county came back positive in the past two weeks, compared to 5 percent on Saturday, according to IDPH figures. 

As of Saturday, 24,666 people in Woodbury County have completed a two-dose vaccine series, and 2,885 people have taken the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 7,701 people have received the first of a two-dose vaccine series, but have yet to get the second. 

