Woodbury County records 44th COVID-19 death

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County reported its 44th death from COVID-19 Wednesday.

The Siouxland District Health Department said a male age 61-80 died of the respiratory illness.

The health department reported 12 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 out of 118 people tested. Woodbury County has now had 3,175 reported cases, and 3,013 are considered to be recovered.

The number of new cases continued to slow across Siouxland Wednesday. Besides Woodbury County, no other county in the Journal's coverage area saw a double-digit increase.

Dakota County saw two new cases to increase its total to 1,783.

Buena Vista County saw just one new case after experiencing several days in June in which dozens of new cases were reported. The Northwest Iowa county now has had 1,696 cases, and 1,395 of them have recovered.

In Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes several Northwest Iowa counties, 33 patients were hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19, the same number as were hospitalized Tuesday. Ten of those patients were in intensive care units, a decrease from 12 a day earlier. Four patients were on ventilators Wednesday.

In a joint statement Tuesday from MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's, the two Sioux City hospitals were caring for a combined 23 COVID-19 patients, a number that has declined from a high of 95 in May. The hospitals no longer are releasing a daily report.

