Woodbury County records 48th COVID-19 death, 19 more infections Friday

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded another COVID-19 death on Friday, and 19 new infections.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the deceased was a man between 41 and 60 years old. The county's death toll from the virus now stands at 48.

The 19 new infections come from 185 tests conducted, for a positivity rate (percentage of tests that came back positive) of about 10.3 percent.

Siouxland District Health on Thursday released a status report on the COVID-19 outbreak in Woodbury County for the week ending July 26. During that week, 72 people in the county tested positive for the virus out of 1,118 tests conducted. The overall positivity rate was about 6 percent, a decline of 1 percent over the previous week.

If the virus is to be contained, according to the report, the "goal" percentage would be 2 percent or less.

