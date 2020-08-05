Woodbury County records 51st COVID-19 death

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded another COVID-19 death on Wednesday.
The deceased was a man between 61 and 80 years old. This is the 51st death attributable to the virus in the county, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.
Siouxland District Health also reported one new COVID-19 infection Wednesday, from a total of 91 tests taken -- for a positive rate of about 1.1 percent.
To date, Woodbury County has tallied 3,662 COVID-19 infections, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Of these, 3,283 (about 89.7 percent) are considered recovered, according to Siouxland District Health.
