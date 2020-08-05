You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury County records 51st COVID-19 death
alert

Woodbury County records 51st COVID-19 death

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded another COVID-19 death on Wednesday. 

The deceased was a man between 61 and 80 years old. This is the 51st death attributable to the virus in the county, according to the Siouxland District Health Department

Siouxland District Health also reported one new COVID-19 infection Wednesday, from a total of 91 tests taken -- for a positive rate of about 1.1 percent. 

To date, Woodbury County has tallied 3,662 COVID-19 infections, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Of these, 3,283 (about 89.7 percent) are considered recovered, according to Siouxland District Health. 

