Woodbury County records 52nd COVID-19 death

Sioux and Plymouth counties added seven and five new infections, respectively, on Sunday according to IDPH data. Other counties in Northwest Iowa and Southeast South Dakota recorded between zero and four new infections Sunday.

County health departments in Northeast Nebraska don't release COVID-19 data on the weekends.

Outbreaks at Iowa's long-term care facilities have been particularly dire -- among people at such facilities who took ill with the virus, more have died than have recovered.

In Northwest Iowa, a total of five long-term care facilities are experiencing ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks among patients and/or staff:

-- At the Good Samaritan Society in George, Iowa, a total of 14 have tested positive. Of these, 12 are considered recovered.

-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, Iowa, 17 have tested positive. Of these, only one is considered recovered.

-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, 23 have tested positive. Of these, six are considered recovered.

-- At the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, five have tested positive. None of these are considered recovered.