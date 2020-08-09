Woodbury County records 52nd COVID-19 death

SIOUX CITY -- The death toll of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County rose to 52 on Sunday.
The deceased was a man between the ages of 61 and 80 years old, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.
Another three positive COVID-19 tests were recorded in the county on Sunday out of 61 new tests performed, for a positive percentage of around 4.9 percent. This percentage is lower than recent days, though it remains above the 2 percent goal of Siouxland District Health.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, a total of 3,716 people in Woodbury County have tested positive for the virus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH data is usually slightly out of sync with Siouxland District Health's reporting).
The majority of the county's tally of infections -- 3,329, or 89.6 percent -- are now considered recovered. The same is true of all counties in the region, though the exact percentage varies based on how many recent infections a given county has recorded.
Sioux and Plymouth counties added seven and five new infections, respectively, on Sunday according to IDPH data. Other counties in Northwest Iowa and Southeast South Dakota recorded between zero and four new infections Sunday.
County health departments in Northeast Nebraska don't release COVID-19 data on the weekends.
Outbreaks at Iowa's long-term care facilities have been particularly dire -- among people at such facilities who took ill with the virus, more have died than have recovered.
In Northwest Iowa, a total of five long-term care facilities are experiencing ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks among patients and/or staff:
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in George, Iowa, a total of 14 have tested positive. Of these, 12 are considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, Iowa, 17 have tested positive. Of these, only one is considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, 23 have tested positive. Of these, six are considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, five have tested positive. None of these are considered recovered.
-- At the Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, 22 have tested positive. Of these, 17 are considered recovered.
Previous outbreaks at other long-term care facilities in the area have apparently resolved. These facilities represent a disproportionate share of the state's COVID-19 deaths -- of the state's total of 931 deaths, 498 were in long-term care facilities.
IDPH does not report data on deaths at individual facilities.
Across the state, a total of 26 long-term care facilities are currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.
