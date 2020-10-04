Woodbury County records 70th COVID death, Crawford County tallies 7th

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive in the past two weeks has eased slightly in some Northwest Iowa counties, though the region still dominates the state in that measure and the percentage in several counties remains quite high.

As of Sunday, 29.2 percent of all Lyon County's coronavirus tests came back positive in the past two weeks, and 26.9 in Sioux County -- a slight improvement over the 30-plus percent seen in Sioux County last week.

Meanwhile, the positive percentage remained 15 percent or above in O'Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Crawford and Woodbury counties on Sunday. Plymouth County, at 16 percent, has improved from its standing at the end of August, when it led the state at nearly 24 percent.

In its most recent weekly COVID-19 status update, Siouxland District Health cited a somewhat lower percentage for Woodbury County than IDPH's figures, due partly to a high number of tests performed. Because so many more people were tested in Woodbury County, the number of new infections is much higher than in Lyon County, despite the latter's positive percentage being nearly double Woodbury's.

In absolute terms, Lyon County has recorded roughly 179 new infections in the past two weeks; Sioux County has recorded 532; O'Brien, 155; Osceola, 59; Plymouth, 216; Crawford, 102; and Woodbury, 964, according to a review of IDPH data.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.