Woodbury County records 94th COVID-19 death Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded its 94th COVID-19-related death and 71 new cases of the virus on Thursday.

Siouxland District Health Department said in a statement that the death was a man between the ages of 61 and 80.

State statistics showed that the Northwest Iowa county had 6,982 total cases of the novel coronavirus as of Thursday evening.

Sioux County had the highest 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Northwest Iowa and the fifth highest statewide at 20.2 percent. Osceola County ranked sixth, 19.7, followed by Plymouth County in seventh, 19.6. O'Brien County rounded out the top 10 at 17.4 percent.

Iowa Department of Public Health statistics, which were last updated Thursday, show that a total of 419 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.

RMCC 3 has a total of 118 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Twenty-six of those patients are in ICU beds and there are still 79 ICU beds available. The state statistics show 13 ventilators being used by patients and an additional 70 ventilators are available in the region.

