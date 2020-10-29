Woodbury County records 99th COVID-19 death, 97 new cases

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County inched closer to 100 COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

The Northwest Iowa county recorded its 99th COVID-19-related death, according to Iowa Department of Public Health statistics.

Siouxland District Health Department confirmed Woodbury County's 98th death, a woman between the ages of 61 and 80. The death was first reported by the state on Wednesday.

Woodbury County also recorded 97 new cases of the novel coronavirus. As of Thursday evening, the county's case total stood at 7,417 cases, according to state data.

O'Brien County was tied with Cass County for the highest 14-day positivity rate in the state with 22.3 percent. Osceola County ranked fifth, 20.1 percent, while Plymouth County, 19.4 percent, and Sioux County, 19.2 percent, had the seventh and eighth highest rates.

State statistics, which were last updated Thursday, show that a total of 418 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.

RMCC 3 has a total of 124 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Twenty of those patients are in ICU beds and there are still 77 ICU beds available. The state statistics show eight ventilators being used by patients and an additional 81 ventilators are available in the region.

