Woodbury County records additional COVID-19 death, surpasses 4,000 cumulative infections

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded its 55th death attributed to COVID-19 on Thursday, and the county's cumulative outbreak passed 4,000 total known infections.

The county, which tallied its first known infection back in March, hit 1,000 cases at the beginning of May, then reached 2,000 cases by mid-May as outbreaks at packing plants caused the number of infections to balloon rapidly.

The pace of new infections slowed, and the county didn't hit 3,000 until mid-June. From there, it was 2½ months before the county hit 4,000.

Most of the 4,021 total infections tallied by the Iowa Department of Public Health are now considered recovered. As of Thursday, roughly 450 people in the county have active infections, according to IDPH data.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Woodbury County remains higher than ideal, though still lower than some other counties. In the past two weeks, 9.5 percent of all coronavirus tests in Woodbury County came back positive, according to IDPH data.

The Siouxland District Health Department has previously reported that, if the virus is to be contained, the positive percentage should be closer to 2 percent.