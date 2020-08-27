Woodbury County records additional COVID-19 death, surpasses 4,000 cumulative infections

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded its 55th death attributed to COVID-19 on Thursday, and the county's cumulative outbreak passed 4,000 total known infections.
The county, which tallied its first known infection back in March, hit 1,000 cases at the beginning of May, then reached 2,000 cases by mid-May as outbreaks at packing plants caused the number of infections to balloon rapidly.
The pace of new infections slowed, and the county didn't hit 3,000 until mid-June. From there, it was 2½ months before the county hit 4,000.
Most of the 4,021 total infections tallied by the Iowa Department of Public Health are now considered recovered. As of Thursday, roughly 450 people in the county have active infections, according to IDPH data.
The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Woodbury County remains higher than ideal, though still lower than some other counties. In the past two weeks, 9.5 percent of all coronavirus tests in Woodbury County came back positive, according to IDPH data.
The Siouxland District Health Department has previously reported that, if the virus is to be contained, the positive percentage should be closer to 2 percent.
Plymouth County still has the highest positive percentage in the entire state. During the past two weeks, 22.5 percent of all COVID-19 tests in Plymouth County came back positive.
Sioux County, to the north of Plymouth, is also dealing with a growth in tests coming back positive -- 16.7 percent of Sioux County's tests came back positive during that time frame.
In absolute terms, Plymouth County has tallied 191 new infections in the past two weeks, while Sioux County has logged 199 new infections during that time period.
At present, a total of 267 people in Sioux County are believed to have active infections, while 242 people in Plymouth County do.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.