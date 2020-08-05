You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury County records additional COVID-19 death
COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County reported its 51st death attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Siouxland District Health Department said the latest county resident to succumb to the respiratory illness was a male age 61-80.

The health department also reported one new COVID-19 infection out of 91 tests performed.

Woodbury County has had 3,670 total positive cases, and 3,283 are considered recovered.

Sioux City's two other metro area counties also had few new cases Wednesday. Dakota County reported two cases, raising its total to 1,880, and Union County reported three new cases to increase its total to 204.

Two other Siouxland counties continued to see upticks in cases.

Sioux County had 10 new cases Wednesday and has now had 607 positive tests for the novel coronavirus. Iowa Department of Public Health data show that the county's 14-day rolling total of active cases has risen from 51 a week ago to 62. Of all tests performed in Sioux County, 14.7 percent of them have been positive.

Lyon County, which borders Sioux County to the north, saw four new COVID-19 cases and has had 107 total cases. The county also has seen its rolling total of active cases rise in the past week from 16 to 22, as of Wednesday.

Northwest Iowa continues to see a decline in hospitalization and serious cases of COVID-19.

In Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, a grouping that includes several Northwest Iowa counties, 24 patients were hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19, a decrease from 25 a day earlier. Five patients in RMCC 3 were in intensive care units, a drop from seven on Tuesday, and three were on ventilators.

