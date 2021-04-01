Woodbury County records additional COVID-19-related death

SIOUX CITY -- One more COVID-19-related death was reported in Woodbury County on Thursday, bringing the Northwest Iowa County's death toll to 218, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

Siouxland District Health Department didn't confirm the death on Thursday, but reported 30 new cases of the virus. Woodbury County's case total stood at 14,554 Thursday and its 14-day positivity rate on tests performed at 7 percent, according to District Health.

No additional deaths were reported in Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota and Northeast Nebraska counties Thursday by press time.

District Health reported that 22 patients were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, up five from Wednesday.

Of those patients, 16 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Six other people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 13 are Woodbury County residents.

As of Thursday afternoon, 16,608 people in Woodbury County had received both shots of a two-dose vaccine, while another 1,774 had received a single-dose vaccine, according to state statistics. That's roughly 17 percent of the county's population.

