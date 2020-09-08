Woodbury County records additional COVID-related death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County reported its 58th COVID-19-related death Tuesday.

A man age 61-80 is the latest county resident to die from the novel coronavirus, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.

Woodbury County has had 4,355 total cases of the virus as of Tuesday morning. District Health reports that 3,709 residents have recovered.

There are currently 34 people hospitalized with the virus in Woodbury County. Of those, 25 are hospitalized because of the virus, according to the health department.

