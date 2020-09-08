Woodbury County records additional COVID-related death

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County reported its 58th COVID-19-related death Tuesday.
A man age 61-80 is the latest county resident to die from the novel coronavirus, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.
Woodbury County has had 4,355 total cases of the virus as of Tuesday morning. District Health reports that 3,709 residents have recovered.
There are currently 34 people hospitalized with the virus in Woodbury County. Of those, 25 are hospitalized because of the virus, according to the health department.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.