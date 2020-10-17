Woodbury County records four more COVID-19 deaths Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County on Saturday tallied an additional four deaths attributed to COVID-19, following the three that were tallied on Friday.
The deaths recorded Saturday included three women and one man, all over age 81, while Friday's deaths included a man between the ages of 41 and 60, a man between 61 and 80 and a woman over age 81, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.
With the additional deaths, Woodbury County's death toll climbed to 89. The two-day toll was among the highest, if not the highest, recorded in the county since the outbreak began.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Sioux City remains elevated. As of Saturday, 51 people were hospitalized in Sioux City because of the virus, while another 10 people in the hospital have the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons.
"The number of new hospitalizations has been on a steady increase. Hospitalizations are usually a lagging indicator that will follow an increase in new cases and reflects the progression of the virus in individuals that has caused them to seek additional medical intervention," Siouxland District Health wrote in its weekly COVID-19 status update on Friday.
In its update, Siouxland District Health continued to caution against social gatherings, including private gatherings like wedding receptions, because of the risk of transmitting the virus. These gatherings, the health department warned, are "a leading cause of transmission into our long-term care facilities."
Currently, 64 long-term care facilities in Iowa are suffering COVID-19 outbreaks, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Twelve of these are in Northwest Iowa, with four in Woodbury County alone:
-- At the Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff, 28 have tested positive. Of these, six are considered recovered.
-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 20 have tested positive. Of these, five are considered recovered.
-- At the Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, seven have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Westwood Specialty Care in in Sioux City, three have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Hegg Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley, 20 have tested positive. Of these, 10 are considered recovered.
-- At the Happy Siesta Nursing Home in Remsen, 29 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 29 have tested positive. Of these, 23 are considered recovered.
-- At Fellowship Village in Inwood, 30 have tested positive. Of these, four are considered recovered.
-- At Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, 29 have tested positive. Of these, four are considered recovered.
-- At Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee, four have tested positive. All four of them have recovered, according to IDPH data.
-- At Denison Specialty Care in Denison, 30 have tested positive. None of these are considered recovered.
-- At the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, 22 have tested positive. None of these are considered recovered.
Previous outbreaks at other long-term care facilities in the region have apparently resolved.
Outbreaks of the coronavirus at these facilities have been especially dire -- of Iowa's 1,527 deaths attributed to COVID-19, 767 were at long-term care facilities. IDPH does not report on virus deaths at specific facilities.
