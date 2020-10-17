Woodbury County records four more COVID-19 deaths Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County on Saturday tallied an additional four deaths attributed to COVID-19, following the three that were tallied on Friday.

The deaths recorded Saturday included three women and one man, all over age 81, while Friday's deaths included a man between the ages of 41 and 60, a man between 61 and 80 and a woman over age 81, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.

With the additional deaths, Woodbury County's death toll climbed to 89. The two-day toll was among the highest, if not the highest, recorded in the county since the outbreak began.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Sioux City remains elevated. As of Saturday, 51 people were hospitalized in Sioux City because of the virus, while another 10 people in the hospital have the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons.