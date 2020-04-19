You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woodbury County records seven more COVID-19 cases, total up to 43
View Comments
alert

Woodbury County records seven more COVID-19 cases, total up to 43

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- Another seven individuals have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County, according to a Sunday social media post by the Siouxland District Health Department. 

The new cases bring the county's COVID-19 case tally to 43. 

Two of the new cases are women between the ages of 18 and 40 years, two are women between 41 and 60 years old, one is a man between 18 and 40, and two are men between 41 and 60. 

As of Saturday, 19 of Woodbury County's cases had recovered. It was not clear if any additional individuals had recovered as of Sunday. 

Iowa's total number of cases stood at 2,513 as of Saturday, 1,095 of them having recovered, and 74 deaths, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Those figures have not yet been updated for Sunday. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News