Woodbury County records seven more COVID-19 cases, total up to 43

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Another seven individuals have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County, according to a Sunday social media post by the Siouxland District Health Department.

The new cases bring the county's COVID-19 case tally to 43.

Two of the new cases are women between the ages of 18 and 40 years, two are women between 41 and 60 years old, one is a man between 18 and 40, and two are men between 41 and 60.

As of Saturday, 19 of Woodbury County's cases had recovered. It was not clear if any additional individuals had recovered as of Sunday.

Iowa's total number of cases stood at 2,513 as of Saturday, 1,095 of them having recovered, and 74 deaths, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Those figures have not yet been updated for Sunday.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.