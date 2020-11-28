Woodbury County records three more COVID deaths, 112 more infections

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department on Saturday reported another three deaths attributed to COVID-19, along with 112 more infections.
The deceased include a man between 61 and 80 years old, a woman in the same age range and a woman over age 81. These deaths, along with the seven added on Friday, bring the county's death toll to 126.
Woodbury County went past 10,000 cumulative known infections this week, with the tally standing at 10,308. Of these, 7,703 are considered recovered.
Despite the grim milestones of this week, Siouxland District Health reported some slightly optimistic news in its weekly COVID-19 status update this week. The percentage of tests coming back positive slipped by 3 percent -- to around 19.6 percent -- and the week saw 300 fewer new infections. It's possible, however, that the seemingly positive developments were in reality a factor of fewer people being tested.
"There were also 988 less tests completed overall," Siouxland District Health wrote in the report.
Health officials had counseled repeatedly against large Thanksgiving gatherings in the weeks before the holiday. Now that Thanksgiving is over, the focus has turned to monitoring for a possible spike in infections.
"In the next 10 -14 days we will be able to document what impact the Thanksgiving weekend has had on our numbers," the health department wrote.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Sioux City hospitals remains elevated. As of Saturday, a total of 67 patients were hospitalized in the city because of the virus, while another 28 people in the hospital had the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons.
Also on Saturday, the death toll in Union County, South Dakota, rose to 25.
Long-term care outbreaks
Across Iowa, a total of 153 long-term care facilities were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks as of Saturday. These outbreaks have contributed heavily to the state's death toll -- of the 2,360 deaths in Iowa attributed to the virus, 1,059 were at these facilities.
Twenty-one long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa -- spread across each county in the region except Clay County -- are currently suffering outbreaks, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data:
-- At Countryside Health Care Center in Sioux City, 34 have tested positive. Of these, one is considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Sioux City, 18 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, 18 have tested positive. Of these, 13 are considered recovered.
-- At the Pleasant Acres Care Center in Hull, 10 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Twilight Acres in Wall Lake, 26 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Black Hawk Life Care Center in Lake View, 20 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, nine have tested positive. Of these, one is considered recovered.
-- At Country View Manor in Sibley, 20 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 57 have tested positive. Of these, 32 are considered recovered.
-- At Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon, 20 have tested positive. Of these, 11 are considered recovered.
-- At the Elmwood Care Center in Onawa, 27 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Willow Dale Wellness Village in Battle Creek, 35 have tested positive. Of these, six are considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein, 47 have tested positive. Of these, 22 are considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in George, two have tested positive. Neither of these is yet considered recovered.
-- At Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, 29 have tested positive. Of these, 23 are considered recovered.
-- At the Heartland Care Center in Marcus, five have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee, 18 have tested positive. Of these, four are considered recovered.
-- At the Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake, one has tested positive. This person is not yet considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Milford, 39 have tested positive. Of these, 10 are considered recovered.
-- At the Denison Care Center in Denison, 39 have tested positive. Of these, 35 are considered recovered.
-- At the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, five have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
Previously reported outbreaks at other facilities in the region have apparently resolved.
Concerned about COVID-19?
