Woodbury County records three more COVID deaths, 112 more infections

-- At the Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, 18 have tested positive. Of these, 13 are considered recovered.

-- At the Pleasant Acres Care Center in Hull, 10 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

-- At Twilight Acres in Wall Lake, 26 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

-- At Black Hawk Life Care Center in Lake View, 20 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, nine have tested positive. Of these, one is considered recovered.

-- At Country View Manor in Sibley, 20 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 57 have tested positive. Of these, 32 are considered recovered.

-- At Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon, 20 have tested positive. Of these, 11 are considered recovered.

-- At the Elmwood Care Center in Onawa, 27 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

-- At the Willow Dale Wellness Village in Battle Creek, 35 have tested positive. Of these, six are considered recovered.