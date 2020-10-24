Woodbury County records two additional COVID deaths Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county's toll to 96.

The deceased included a man between age 61 and 80 and a man over age 81, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. Another five coronavirus deaths were recorded in the county between Tuesday and Thursday. Plymouth, Sioux and Crawford counties, plus Union County in Southeast South Dakota, recorded additional deaths on Friday.

In its weekly COVID-19 status update, Siouxland District Health reported that the county's positivity rate (the percentage of virus tests coming back positive) has been "fluctuating" during the past three weeks, though the number of tests conducted each week -- more than 3,000 -- has held steady.

"It appears that the number of new cases is decreasing, however there are still test results that will likely be added in the next week as the results are reported, so we expect this to change," Siouxland District Health wrote in the report.