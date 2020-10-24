Woodbury County records two additional COVID deaths Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county's toll to 96.
The deceased included a man between age 61 and 80 and a man over age 81, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. Another five coronavirus deaths were recorded in the county between Tuesday and Thursday. Plymouth, Sioux and Crawford counties, plus Union County in Southeast South Dakota, recorded additional deaths on Friday.
In its weekly COVID-19 status update, Siouxland District Health reported that the county's positivity rate (the percentage of virus tests coming back positive) has been "fluctuating" during the past three weeks, though the number of tests conducted each week -- more than 3,000 -- has held steady.
"It appears that the number of new cases is decreasing, however there are still test results that will likely be added in the next week as the results are reported, so we expect this to change," Siouxland District Health wrote in the report.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Sioux City has eased downward slightly. As of Saturday, 47 patients are hospitalized in Sioux City because of the virus, while another 21 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons.
Statewide, 67 nursing homes in Iowa are currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. These outbreaks have been dire, representing 806 of the state's 1,631 deaths, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Eleven facilities in Northwest Iowa, including four in Woodbury County, are currently suffering outbreaks:
-- At the Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff, 35 have tested positive. Of these, nine are considered recovered.
-- At the Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, nine have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 25 have tested positive. Of these, six are considered recovered.
-- At Westwood Specialty Care in Sioux City, four have tested positive. Of these, one is considered recovered.
-- At the Happy Siesta Nursing Home in Remsen, 29 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 29 have tested positive. Of these, 23 are considered recovered.
-- At Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, 29 have tested positive. Of these, 14 are considered recovered.
-- At Fellowship Village in Inwood, 30 have tested positive. Of these, 13 are considered recovered.
-- At Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee, four have tested positive. All four have apparently recovered.
-- At the Denison Care Center in Denison, 38 have tested positive. Of these, four are considered recovered.
-- At the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, 22 have tested positive. Of these, seven are considered recovered.
Previously reported outbreaks at other long-term care facilities in the region have apparently resolved.
