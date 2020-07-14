Woodbury County reports 1 new COVID-19 case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Just one new confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported Tuesday in Woodbury County.

Siouxland District Health Department said in its daily update that the new case came out of 48 new tests that have been reported.

Coupled with Monday's report of six new cases, the county is reversing a recent trend of increases in cases. From Friday through Sunday, Woodbury County had more than 15 new cases daily.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the county has had 3,360 confirmed cases, according to Iowa Department of Public Health. Of those, 3,122 are considered to be recovered.

There have been 44 deaths in the county attributed to the respiratory illness.

