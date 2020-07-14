You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury County reports 1 new COVID-19 case
COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- Just one new confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported Tuesday in Woodbury County.

Siouxland District Health Department said in its daily update that the new case came out of 48 new tests that have been reported.

Coupled with Monday's report of six new cases, the county is reversing a recent trend of increases in cases. From Friday through Sunday, Woodbury County had more than 15 new cases daily.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the county has had 3,360 confirmed cases, according to Iowa Department of Public Health. Of those, 3,122 are considered to be recovered.

There have been 44 deaths in the county attributed to the respiratory illness.

