Woodbury County reports 1 new COVID-19 death

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County has recorded an additional death attributed to the novel coronavirus.

The Siouxland District Health Department reported on Wednesday that a male age 41-60 has died of COVID-19, increasing the respiratory illness' death toll in the county to 47.

It's the first death recorded in Woodbury County in six days.

The health department reported 11 new positive cases Wednesday out of 121 new tests performed.

As of noon, Woodbury County has had 3,493 cases, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Siouxland District Health reported that 3,154 of those cases have recovered.

