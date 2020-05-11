Woodbury County reports 1 new COVID-19 death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The novel coronavirus has caused another death in Woodbury County, bringing the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the county to nine.

Siouxland District Health Department on Monday said the latest death was a man age 61-80.

The health department reported an additional 48 positive cases of COVID-19, increasing Woodbury County's total to 1,674. There are currently 66 Woodbury County residents hospitalized because of the virus. As of Sunday, 74 people were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's with COVID-19 symptoms. The number of people hospitalized includes patients from other counties.

The department is currently unable to report the number of people who have recovered from the virus.

