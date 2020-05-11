You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury County reports 1 new COVID-19 death
Woodbury County reports 1 new COVID-19 death

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- The novel coronavirus has caused another death in Woodbury County, bringing the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the county to nine.

Siouxland District Health Department on Monday said the latest death was a man age 61-80.

The health department reported an additional 48 positive cases of COVID-19, increasing Woodbury County's total to 1,674. There are currently 66 Woodbury County residents hospitalized because of the virus. As of Sunday, 74 people were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's with COVID-19 symptoms. The number of people hospitalized includes patients from other counties.

The department is currently unable to report the number of people who have recovered from the virus.

