Woodbury County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department reported 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday in Woodbury County out of 139 new tests.

The health department said in a statement that due to what appeared to be a technical issue with the State of Iowa's disease reporting database, the health department did not receive complete reporting data for Tuesday, which was included in Wednesday's update.

"The Iowa Department of Public Health has made some corrections, and today we are providing a revised update for those tests and cases that better reflect the data that is now in the system," the statement said. "Over the past two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), there have been a total of 40 new cases reported, and 396 new tests."

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health's website, as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Woodbury County had 2,836 total cases of the virus.

No additional deaths were reported Thursday. Woodbury County has had 37 COVID-19-related deaths.

