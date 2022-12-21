Woodbury County reports 140 positive COVID tests over past week

SIOUX CITY — COVID-19 transmission remains "low" in Woodbury County, while overall influenza activity is "high" in Iowa and RSV cases are ticking down statewide, according to the most recent surveillance reports.

Data updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 140 positive COVID-19 tests in Woodbury County, which is up from 131 positive tests reported on Dec. 13.

COVID-19 is circulating in the community, along with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which generally causes mild cold-like symptoms, influenza and other respiratory viruses.

The State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa reported 840 cases of RSV in Iowa from Dec. 4 to 10, down from 1,205 cases and 1,375 cases the previous two weeks. Overall state-wide flu activity was "high," according to the respiratory virus surveillance report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker rates Woodbury County's COVID-19 community transmission level as low. That level was calculated on Dec. 15 using data from Dec. 7 to 13.

Omicron sublineages BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 have become dominant in the United States. The CDC describes these sublineages as "offshoots" or "grandchildren" of BA.5, a subvariant of the original omicron lineage.

When community transmission is low, the CDC recommends that individuals stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Wearing a mask is advised on public transportation and when a person has symptoms, tests positive for the virus, or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19. The CDC says individuals may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect themselves and others.