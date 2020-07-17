You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases
Woodbury County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

Photo1

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County reported 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.

The Siouxland District Health Department said the cases were detected out of 145 new tests.

Woodbury County has now had 3,417 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness, according to Iowa Department of Public health data. Of those, 3,137 are reported as being recovered, the health department reported.

Woodbury County has had 46 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Woodbury County recorded one death each of the past two days.

On Thursday, three other Siouxland counties reported COVID-19-related deaths. Buena Vista in Iowa and Union in South Dakota each reported one death. Dakota County in Nebraska reported two deaths.

Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

Concerned about COVID-19?

