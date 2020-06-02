Woodbury County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 25 new cases

SIOUX CITY -- Public health officials on Tuesday reported two more deaths from COVID-19 in Woodbury County, increasing the total since April to 36.
The Siouxland District Health Department said the man who died was in the 61-80 age range and the woman who died was over age 81.
The health department also reported 25 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday out of 193 tests. The Northwest Iowa county's case total now stands at 2,786. Of those patients, 1,731 have recovered.
