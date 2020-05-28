Woodbury County reports 23 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, increasing its total to 2,671.
Of the total cases, 1,394 have recovered, according to Siouxland District Health Department.
No additional deaths were reported Thursday in Woodbury County. The county's death toll stands at 33.
WATCH NOW: East High School graduates receive their diplomas drive-through style
