Woodbury County reports 23 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday
Virus Outbreak Vaccine Science

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, increasing its total to 2,671.

Of the total cases, 1,394 have recovered, according to Siouxland District Health Department.

No additional deaths were reported Thursday in Woodbury County. The county's death toll stands at 33.

