Woodbury County reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY -- The number of Woodbury County residents who have succumbed to the novel coronavirus continued to rise rapidly Wednesday, when three more deaths were reported in the county.

The Siouxland District Health Department reported that a male age 41-60 and a male and female both over age 81 were the latest to die from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. Their deaths bring Woodbury County's total to 93. The county has seen 32 deaths since Sept. 19, and 12 of those occurred in the past week.

A total of 6,870 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county since March.

Six other deaths were reported in Northwest Iowa Wednesday. Sioux County had two deaths and O'Brien County had three. Both counties now have had 14 deaths linked to COVID-19. Sac County reported a death to increase its total to four.

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which includes Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties, also reported a death, the seventh in the district, but did not specify which county the death occurred in. Prior to Wednesday, Thurston County had four deaths and Dixon County had two.