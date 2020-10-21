 Skip to main content
Woodbury County reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- The number of Woodbury County residents who have succumbed to the novel coronavirus continued to rise rapidly Wednesday, when three more deaths were reported in the county.

The Siouxland District Health Department reported that a male age 41-60 and a male and female both over age 81 were the latest to die from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. Their deaths bring Woodbury County's total to 93. The county has seen 32 deaths since Sept. 19, and 12 of those occurred in the past week.

A total of 6,870 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county since March.

Six other deaths were reported in Northwest Iowa Wednesday. Sioux County had two deaths and O'Brien County had three. Both counties now have had 14 deaths linked to COVID-19. Sac County reported a death to increase its total to four.

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which includes Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties, also reported a death, the seventh in the district, but did not specify which county the death occurred in. Prior to Wednesday, Thurston County had four deaths and Dixon County had two.

Siouxland District Health reported that 66 patients -- 44 of them Woodbury County residents -- in Sioux City's two hospitals have COVID-19, but 52 of those 66 were hospitalized due to the illness.

Across Northwest Iowa, 119 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, an increase of five from Tuesday, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers, a grouping that includes several Northwest Iowa counties. Twenty-five of those hospitalized were in the ICU, and 12 were on ventilators.

