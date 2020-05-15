Woodbury County reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County has recorded two more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Siouxland District Health Department on Friday said that two men, both age 61-80, are the county's latest COVID-19 victims. A total of 17 Woodbury County residents have died from the disease.
Woodbury County's total number of confirmed cases rose by 38 on Friday to 2,111. Of those cases, 820 are considered to be recovered.
The health department said that 71 Woodbury County cases are currently hospitalized with the virus.
