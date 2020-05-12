Woodbury County reports 4 deaths, 314 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY -- The single-day total of Woodbury County deaths due to COVID-19 reached a new high Tuesday with four deaths attributed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Siouxland District Health Department reported the deaths along with 314 new positive cases of COVID-19.
The latest deaths include a male age 81 or older, a female age 61-80, and a male and female age 41-60. A total of 13 Woodbury County residents have now died from COVID-19.
Tuesday's death toll follows one death reported on Monday. Two Dakota County deaths also were reported Monday.
Woodbury County now has had 1,988 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Tuesday's drastic rise in cases was mainly the result of targeted testing of meat packing plant workers conducted in Nebraska at the end of April, the health department said.
On Monday, the health department discovered a number of test results for Woodbury County residents that had been conducted in Nebraska. Those tests had not been reported to the Iowa disease reporting system, and district health staff members worked with the Nebraska Department of Public Health to verify the tests and transfer them to the Iowa system.
"Siouxland District Health Department has continually been challenged in navigating between three states' systems to assure that we are able to follow up with all positive cases. We will now be contacting these additional individuals for contact investigations as soon as we can, just as we do with all positive cases reported," director Kevin Grieme said in a news release.
Though many of the tests reported on Tuesday were collected more than 10 days ago, those testing positive should still be isolating at home until released by public health.
Siouxland District Health reported that 594 of the people who have tested positive have recovered. As of Tuesday, 66 Woodbury County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19.
