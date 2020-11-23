Woodbury County reports 4 more COVID-19-related deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Four more Woodbury County residents have succumbed to the novel coronavirus, bringing the Northwest Iowa county's COVID-19 death total to 115.

On Monday, Siouxland District Health Department confirmed the deaths of two women, one between 61 and 80 and one over age 81, and two men, both between 61 and 80. Woodbury County, which had a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 22 percent, also added 36 new cases of the virus. As of Monday afternoon, the county had 9,914 total cases of the virus, according to state statistics.

O'Brien County also reported a death Monday. The county's case total stood at 1,185 and its death total at 29.

Across the Missouri River in Northeast Nebraska, Dakota County added 56 new cases of the virus, bringing its total to 3,109. The county's death total remained unchanged at 49.

On Monday, a total of 91 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, according to district health, an increase of five from Sunday. Of those patients, 67 were hospitalized because they had COVID-19. Another 24 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 49 are Woodbury County residents.