Woodbury County reports 9 more COVID-19 cases; Dakota County has 1 more

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County on Wednesday recorded nine additional COVID-19 infections, while one was reported in neighboring Dakota County.

Since March, some 3,089 people in Woodbury County have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 2,630 -- or a little more than 85 percent -- have recovered, while 42 have died, according to Siouxland District Health Department data.

Dakota County has seen 1,758 positive COVID-19 test results to date. A majority of the county's cases had recovered as of about a week and a half ago, which was when the Dakota County Health Department stopped providing data on recoveries. Some 34 deaths in the county have been attributed to the virus.

As of Wednesday, a total of 34 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Sioux City, between MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's, according to a joint report from the hospital. This figure has not fallen or risen much since Sunday.