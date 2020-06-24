Woodbury County reports 9 more COVID-19 cases; Dakota County has 1 more

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County on Wednesday recorded nine additional COVID-19 infections, while one was reported in neighboring Dakota County.
Since March, some 3,089 people in Woodbury County have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 2,630 -- or a little more than 85 percent -- have recovered, while 42 have died, according to Siouxland District Health Department data.
Dakota County has seen 1,758 positive COVID-19 test results to date. A majority of the county's cases had recovered as of about a week and a half ago, which was when the Dakota County Health Department stopped providing data on recoveries. Some 34 deaths in the county have been attributed to the virus.
As of Wednesday, a total of 34 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Sioux City, between MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's, according to a joint report from the hospital. This figure has not fallen or risen much since Sunday.
The tally of critically ill COVID-19 patients across Northwest Iowa remains lower than it was several weeks ago. On Wednesday, only 12 virus patients in the region were in the ICU, while seven were on ventilators, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers, which represents Northwest Iowa.
Across Iowa, a total of 26,714 people have tested positive for the virus. Of these, a little more than 63 percent -- 16,907 -- have recovered, while 692 have died, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
In Nebraska, 18,221 people have tested positive, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services. The state's percentage of recoveries -- a little more than 66 percent, or 12,099 people -- is higher than Iowa's. Some 257 deaths in the state have been attributed to the virus.
South Dakota's percentage of recoveries -- above 86 percent -- is far higher than Iowa or Nebraska. A total of 6,419 people in the state have tested positive for the virus, but of these only 781 are considered to be active infections, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. The state's virus death toll stands at 84.
