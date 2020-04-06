Woodbury County reports 9th positive test for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County has recorded one new confirmed case of COVID-19 Monday, increasing the county's total to nine.

A woman between the ages of 18-40 tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Siouxland District Health Department. No information about the woman's condition was included.

It's the first new positive test reported since Friday.

Roughly 3 percent of Woodbury County's tests have come back positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, 252 tests done on Woodbury County residents have come back negative.

Three Woodbury County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, the health department reported earlier last week.