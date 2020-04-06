Woodbury County reports 9th positive test for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County has recorded one new confirmed case of COVID-19 Monday, increasing the county's total to nine.
A woman between the ages of 18-40 tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Siouxland District Health Department. No information about the woman's condition was included.
It's the first new positive test reported since Friday.
Roughly 3 percent of Woodbury County's tests have come back positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, 252 tests done on Woodbury County residents have come back negative.
Three Woodbury County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, the health department reported earlier last week.
Local health officials estimate they'll be able to test up to 60 patients a day for the novel coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site that opened March 27 in downtown Sioux City. In order to be tested for COVID-19, patients must call their primary care physician, who will assess their symptoms either in-person or through telehealth, a visit by phone or video chat.
In Iowa, the total number of infections jumped to 868 as of Sunday with 22 deaths. Gov. Kim Reynolds' office is expected to update those numbers later this morning.
The main symptoms of the novel coronavirus are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most mildly ill people will not need to visit their health care provider or be tested to confirm that they have COVID-19, according to the health department.
Sioux City hospitals COVID-19
Holy Spirit COVID-19 precautions
COVID-19 sporting events
NAIA basketball tournament cancelled amid COVID-19 fears
COVID-19 entertainment postponements
Dollar General
Walmart toilet paper
COVID-19 Sioux City schools
COVID-19 Sioux City schools
COVID-19: Work and Church Booze Parlor closed
COVID-19: Marto Brewing Company closed
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 testing press conference
COVID-19: South Dakota restaurants open
COVID-19 Brioux City Brewery
COVID-19 Brioux City Brewery
Gas prices drop in Sioux City
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
COVID-19: Choice Food Pantry
COVID-19: Choice Food Pantry
COVID-19: Choice Food Pantry
COVID-19 restaurant parking
COVID-19 Woodbury County case
COVID-19 Orpheum Theatre marquee
COVID-19 schoolwork
Southern Hills Mall closing
COVID-19 Mark Kochen coloring book
COVID-19 screening at The Warming Shelter
COVID-19 childcare
COVID-19 Tyson meat donation
COVID-19 Tyson meat donation
COVID-19 Tyson meat donation
COVID-19 Drive through testing
COVID-19 Drive through testing
COVID-19 College dorms closed
COVID-19 College dorms closed
Sioux City personal protective equipment
COVID-19 Teacher parade
COVID-19 Teacher parade
COVID-19 Teacher parade
COVID19 parks closed
COVID-19 Sioux City Parks #1
COVID-19 masks
COVID-19 masks
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.