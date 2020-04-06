You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury County reports 9th positive test for COVID-19
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County has recorded one new confirmed case of COVID-19 Monday, increasing the county's total to nine.

A woman between the ages of 18-40 tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Siouxland District Health Department. No information about the woman's condition was included.

It's the first new positive test reported since Friday.

Roughly 3 percent of Woodbury County's tests have come back positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, 252 tests done on Woodbury County residents have come back negative.

Three Woodbury County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, the health department reported earlier last week.

Local health officials estimate they'll be able to test up to 60 patients a day for the novel coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site that opened March 27 in downtown Sioux City. In order to be tested for COVID-19, patients must call their primary care physician, who will assess their symptoms either in-person or through telehealth, a visit by phone or video chat.

In Iowa, the total number of infections jumped to 868 as of Sunday with 22 deaths. Gov. Kim Reynolds' office is expected to update those numbers later this morning.

The main symptoms of the novel coronavirus are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most mildly ill people will not need to visit their health care provider or be tested to confirm that they have COVID-19, according to the health department.

