Woodbury County reports additional COVID-19 death

SIOUX CITY -- An additional death due to COVID-19 was reported Thursday, increasing the respiratory illness' death toll in the county to 46.

The Siouxland District Health Department said a woman who was age 81 or older died from the virus. It was the second day in a row Woodbury County recorded a COVID-19-related death.

The health department reported 14 new positive cases Thursday out of 175 new tests performed.

As of 11 a.m., Woodbury County has had 3,391 cases, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Siouxland District Health reported that 3,122 of those cases have recovered.

