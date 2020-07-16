You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury County reports additional COVID-19 death
Woodbury County reports additional COVID-19 death

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- An additional death due to COVID-19 was reported Thursday, increasing the respiratory illness' death toll in the county to 46.

The Siouxland District Health Department said a woman who was age 81 or older died from the virus. It was the second day in a row Woodbury County recorded a COVID-19-related death.

The health department reported 14 new positive cases Thursday out of 175 new tests performed.

As of 11 a.m., Woodbury County has had 3,391 cases, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Siouxland District Health reported that 3,122 of those cases have recovered.

